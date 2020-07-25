Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Seriously Injured, Two Others Hospitalized In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
A Suffolk County woman was seriously injured and two others were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash.
A Long Island woman was seriously injured and two others were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday, July 25 in Coram.

Leah Cruz, 24, of Medford, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet northbound on Route 83 when she made a left turn onto Route 112 and collided with a 2015 BMW traveling southbound on Route 83, Suffolk County Police said.

Cruz was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

The driver of the BMW, Brian Cruz, 22, of Brentwood, and his passenger, Angel Saravia, 22, of Bay Shore, were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

