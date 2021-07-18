Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Woman Running On Long Island Roadway Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured when a car hit her while she was out running on Long Island.

The incident happened in Bay Shore on Saturday, July 17, shortly after 10:30 p.m. when the 32-year-old Islip woman was running north across Gibson Street when a westbound 2008 Honda Civic struck her, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman was taken to Southside Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police. 

The 17-year-old driver of the Honda, a resident of Central Islip, was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 631-854-8352.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

