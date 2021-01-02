Woman Nabbed For DWI After Crashing Into Long Island Realty Building

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into a realty company building on Long Island.

Maria Palacios, age 27, of Hampton Bays, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 31, following the crash into the South Fork. Realty building in Hampton Bays, Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph said.

Responding officers found Palacios who was driving an unregistered 2015 Ford Fusion had crashed into the corner of the commercial establishment, said Ralph.

During an investigation, officers found that Palacios was found to be intoxicated and was taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for processing.

Palacios was charged with:

DWI

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle

Driving without a license

Numerous traffic law violations

She was released on her own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

