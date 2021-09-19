Contact Us
Woman Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Into Utility Pole On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
A woman was killed after a compact SUV crashed off a Long Island roadway and into a utility pole overnight.
Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A woman was killed after a compact SUV crashed off a Long Island roadway and into a utility pole overnight.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 in Bay Shore.

The 29-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Honda HRV southbound on Fifth Avenue, just south of Brook Avenue, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the pole, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

