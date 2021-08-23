Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 in Bellport.

The woman was pushing a shopping cart and walking westbound in the roadway on Woodside Avenue, between Station Road and Curtis Avenue, when she was struck by a 2005 Hyundai traveling westbound, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 45-year-old Bellport resident, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

