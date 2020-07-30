Woman Dies After Being Found Unresponsive On Long Island

An investigation is underway after a woman died after being found unresponsive at a Long Island lake overnight.

The woman, identified as 39-year-old Delores Evans, was found in Yaphank at Upper Lake at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 by two people onshore, Suffolk County Police said.

Evans, who has no known address, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine her cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.