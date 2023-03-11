Woman Conned Out Of Debit Card At Bank In Westbury: Suspects On Loose

Police are looking for three suspects who conned a woman out of her debit card at a bank on Long Island and used it for several transactions.

The larceny happened in Nassau County on Thursday, March 9 around 10:40 a.m. at the Chase Bank in Westbury located at 201 Post Ave., according to Nassau County Police.

Around that time, a 72-year-old woman was in the vestibule of the bank when she noticed two men and one woman also inside as she was leaving the building.

One of the men then told the victim that she had dropped a twenty-dollar bill on the ground. When the victim then said she had not dropped any money, one of the men then picked the bill up and put it in the woman's back right pocket.

A little after leaving the bank, the victim then noticed that her debit card was missing from the pocket that the man had placed the bill in. She then returned to the bank and was told by employees that several charges had been put on her card.

According to police, the three suspects fled in an unknown direction before the victim returned to the bank.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

A similar incident happened in Fairfield County, Connecticut on Friday, March 3 at a Stop & Shop supermarket in Darien. There, the suspect had convinced a victim that a $20 bill on the ground belonged to her and had her pick it up.

When the victim then left the store, the woman confronted her for taking the bill and looked through her wallet for the bill, using the opportunity to steal a bank card, which was then used to withdraw money.

