Police & Fire

Woman Charged With Prostitution After Raid At Long Island Massage Parlor

Joe Lombardi
94 Montauk Highway in East Moriches.
94 Montauk Highway in East Moriches. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was arrested for prostitution after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to community complaints, authorities in Suffolk County conducted an investigation into illegal activities at S & A Spa, located in East Moriches at 94 Montauk Highway at around 4 p.m. Friday, July 30, Suffolk County Police said.

Jadi Bi, age 47, of Rego Park, was charged with:

  • One count of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony, under the New York State Education Law;
  • One count of prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor, under the New York State Penal Law.

The raid was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers, 
  • Town of Brookhaven Law Department, 
  • Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal,
  • Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector.

The Town of Brookhaven is continuing with its investigation.

Bi is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at First District Court in Central Islip.

