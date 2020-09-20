Woman Charged With DWI After Fatal Long Island Crash

A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that killed a man overnight on Long Island.

It happened Sunday, Sept. 20 at approximately 4 a.m. in Lindenhurst.

Lita Davidson, 30, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Montauk Highway, near East Shore Road, when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and the man, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, Robert Vitale, 40, who was homeless, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Davidson was not injured.

Davidson was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and due for arraignment at the First District Court in Central Islip and is due to be arraigned on the DWI charge on Sunday, Sept. 21.

