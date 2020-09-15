Woman Accused Of Stealing Item Valued At Nearly $400 From Long Island Home Depot

Know her?

A woman shopping at a Long Island Home Depot is wanted for allegedly stealing an expensive tool from Home Depot.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate a woman who entered Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 and stole a nail gun.

The nail gun had an estimated value of $399.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or using the department’s online tip line.

