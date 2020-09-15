Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stealing Item Valued At Nearly $400 From Long Island Home Depot

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A woman is wanted on Long Island after stealing from Home Depot in Commack. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A woman is wanted on Long Island after stealing from Home Depot in Commack. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know her?

A woman shopping at a Long Island Home Depot is wanted for allegedly stealing an expensive tool from Home Depot.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate a woman who entered Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 and stole a nail gun.

The nail gun had an estimated value of $399.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or using the department’s online tip line.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.