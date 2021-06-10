Woman Accused Of Stabbing Acquaintance To Death On Long Island

A Long Island woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter for allegedly stabbing a man to death.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Thursday, June 10, in Brentwood, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, a 911 caller reported a man was stabbed in an apartment on Second Avenue. When police arrived on the scene they located Antonio Rice, 56, of Brentwood, with stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Charlene Blackshear, age 50, who is homeless, was arrested a short distance away, police said.

Blackshear is being held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, June 11.

