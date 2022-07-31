Woman Accused Of Robbing Bethpage 7-Eleven While Armed With Box Cutter

A 31-year-old woman was apprehended after police said she robbed a 7-Eleven on Long Island.

Lexus Hughes, of Queens, was arrested for a robbery that happened at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, in Bethpage, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Hughes entered the 7-Eleven, located at 497 Stewart Ave., and a 47-year-old employee recognized her from prior shoplifting incidents.

The employee approached her, and Hughes displayed a box cutter in a threatening manner, police said.

She then fled the scene with merchandise from the store, NCPD reported.

NCPD said Hughes was arrested following an investigation, and she was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

She was arraigned on Saturday, July 30, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.