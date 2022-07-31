Woman Accused Of Robbing Bethpage 7-Eleven While Armed With Box Cutter

A 31-year-old woman was apprehended after police said she robbed a 7-Eleven on Long Island.
Lexus Hughes, of Queens, was arrested for a robbery that happened at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, in Bethpage, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
NCPD said Hughes entered the 7-Eleven, located at 497 Stewart Ave., and a 47-year-old employee recognized her from prior shoplifting incidents.
The employee approached her, and Hughes displayed a box cutter in a threatening manner, police said.
She then fled the scene with merchandise from the store, NCPD reported.
NCPD said Hughes was arrested following an investigation, and she was charged with:
- First-degree robbery
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Second-degree menacing
She was arraigned on Saturday, July 30, police said.
