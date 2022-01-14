Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Women Indicted For Assaulting Delta Security Officer At JFK
Police & Fire

Westbury Man Identified As Victim Of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

State police have identified a Long Island man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Nassau County resident Brandon Wilson, age 34, of Westbury, was killed just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 on the Northern State Parkway near Exit 34 in the town of North Hempstead.

According to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, Wilson was traveling eastbound on the parkway when the vehicle left the roadway, into the southbound shoulder, striking two trees and a light pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.