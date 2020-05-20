Video: Man Wanted For Stealing Tip Jar From Long Island Bagel Shop

Know him or this car?

A man is wanted on Long Island after being caught on camera stealing from the tip jar of a popular bagel shop.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as First Precinct Crime Section investigators attempt to identify and locate a suspect wanted for stealing from West Babylon Bagel earlier this month.

According to police, at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, the man stole from the tip jar at the bagel shop located on Route 109, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a light-colored four-door sedan (pictured above).

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

