Video: Man Wanted For Attempting To Burglarize Long Island Jewelry Store

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released surveillance footage of a man who allegedly attempted to burglarize a jewelry store last month.

A suspect threw three bricks through the window of Argyle Jewelers on Deer Park Avenue in Babylon at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 26 in an attempt to burglarize the business.

The suspect has been described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a thin build. Video of the suspect can be viewed above.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, or who has information regarding the attempted burglary has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

