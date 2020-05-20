Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Video: Man Wanted For Attempting To Burglarize Long Island Jewelry Store

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man attempted to burglarize a Babylon jewelry store.
A man attempted to burglarize a Babylon jewelry store. Video Credit: Suffolk CountyPolice

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released surveillance footage of a man who allegedly attempted to burglarize a jewelry store last month.

A suspect threw three bricks through the window of Argyle Jewelers on Deer Park Avenue in Babylon at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 26 in an attempt to burglarize the business.

The suspect has been described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a thin build. Video of the suspect can be viewed above.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, or who has information regarding the attempted burglary has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.