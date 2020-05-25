Video: Long Island Teen Wanted For Hit-Run Crash In Stolen Vehicle

A teenager is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing a tractor that was later involved in a hit-and-run that left a man injured, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who was caught on camera backing into a man at a Coram gas station following an apparent altercation.

Police said that a John Deere tractor was stolen from the Vistas of Port Jefferson on North Bicycle Path in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, April 20. The following day, the tractor was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured at US1 Gas Station on Route 112.

In a video released by Suffolk County Police, the suspect and another man can be seen interacting with one another at the gas station, before he gets in the allegedly stolen tractor. The driver then proceeds to drive forward, before backing up, stopping, and then backing into the second man, sending him to the ground.

The suspect then sped off in the tractor, striking a garbage pail next to the gas pump.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run, or the driver, has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

