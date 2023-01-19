Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police

A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities.
Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Willem Specht, age 62, of Woodbury, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan before backing up southbound and striking a 61-year-old male pedestrian who just exited the diner, Nassau County Police said.
The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Specht was arrested and charged with:
- Driving while intoxicated,
- Second-degree reckless endangerment,
- Second-degree assault
- Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,
- Second-degree manslaughter.
He will be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 19 at First District Court in Hempstead.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
