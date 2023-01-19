Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Eye On The Storm: Complex System Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow
Police & Fire

Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The diner at 7980 Jericho Turnpike Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, and the suspect, Willem Specht.
The diner at 7980 Jericho Turnpike Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, and the suspect, Willem Specht. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Nassau County Police

A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Willem Specht, age 62, of Woodbury, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan before backing up southbound and striking a 61-year-old male pedestrian who just exited the diner, Nassau County Police said. 

The victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Specht was arrested and charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated, 
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment, 
  • Second-degree assault 
  • Second-degree vehicular manslaughter, 
  • Second-degree manslaughter. 

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 19 at First District Court in Hempstead. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.