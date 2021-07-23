Vehicle Flees Scene After Long Island Woman Is Fatally Stabbed, Police Say

Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Joe Lombardi
Woodlawn Avenue in Holtsville.
Woodlawn Avenue in Holtsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a Long Island woman was fatally stabbed overnight.

A Holtsville resident of Woodlawn Avenue heard a woman calling for help. The resident found the woman, who was stabbed, on Woodlawn Avenue and called 911 at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Suffolk County Police said.

A vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

The victim, Sandra McIntosh, age 46, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

