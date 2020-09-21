Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Vandals Cause $3,000 Worth Of Damage To Long Island Science Center, Police Say

Christina Coulter
The damage caused to the Tesla Science Center in Shoreham by vandals was valued at $3,000. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are seeking out the individual or individuals who broke into a Long Island building and painted its interior with graffiti, causing an appraised $3,000 in damages. 

According to police, vandals broke into the Tesla Science Center at 5 Randall Road in Shoreham at some point between Monday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 13, Suffolk County Police says.

Those who have pertinent information or recognize the pictured graffiti tags can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, through the P3Tips smartphone app or online.

