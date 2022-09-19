Valley Stream Man Nabbed With Illegal Guns During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A Long Island man was allegedly nabbed with numerous illegal guns during a domestic dispute.

The incident took place in Valley Stream around 10:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18.

According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a residential home. Upon arrival, officers were notified that during an argument that occurred between the Tayarik Perez-Vargas, age 42, and s woman, he grabbed a 121-gauge shotgun and racked it back, putting the victim in fear.

The shotgun was recovered Perez-Vargas, of Valley Stream, was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

During an investigation, detectives uncovered:

An illegal 9mm pistol ghost gun with two 10-round magazines

An illegal black Anderson AR-15 AM 15 assault rifle with a pistol grip, removable magazine, and extendable butt stock

An illegal Windham Weaponry AR-15, WW-15 assault rifle with a pistol grip, removable magazine, and extendable butt stock, both of which are in violation of the Safe Act, police said.

in addition, four legal firearms were removed from the residence and taken into police custody.

Perez-Vargas was charged with:

Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

Failure to safely store firearms

He will be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 19, in Hempstead.

