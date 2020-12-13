Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Two Women Wanted For Stealing Liquor From Long Island Store

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A surveillance image of one of the wanted woman Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A surveillance image of one of the wanted women Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The vehicle that the two women used to flee the scene Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Two women are wanted by police after allegedly stealing two bottles of alcohol from a Long Island liquor store. 

The incident took place at Richter's Liquors on Larkfield Road in East Northport at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, according to Suffolk County Police. The two women fled in a Nissan Altima 4-door sedan which a black bumper guard and a rear brake light out. 

Anyone who recognizes the women or witnessed the incident is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a reward at 800-220-TIPS, or to reach out to the organization online or via the P3Tips mobile app. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.