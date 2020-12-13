Two Women Wanted For Stealing Liquor From Long Island Store

Two women are wanted by police after allegedly stealing two bottles of alcohol from a Long Island liquor store.

The incident took place at Richter's Liquors on Larkfield Road in East Northport at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, according to Suffolk County Police. The two women fled in a Nissan Altima 4-door sedan which a black bumper guard and a rear brake light out.

Anyone who recognizes the women or witnessed the incident is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a reward at 800-220-TIPS, or to reach out to the organization online or via the P3Tips mobile app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.