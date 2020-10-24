Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Shot While Standing Outside Long Island Bar

Joe Lombardi
The bar in East Patchogue.
The bar in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after two people were shot while standing outside a Long Island bar overnight.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in East Patchogue.

A man was escorted from Buen Ambiente, located, at 466 East Main St., following an altercation with another patron, Suffolk County Police said.

The man retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and began shooting, striking two bystanders outside the bar, police said.

A 39-year-old Lake Grove man, who was shot twice in his legs, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

A 26-year-old Northport man, who was struck once in the leg, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

