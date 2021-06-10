Two Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Two were seriously injured after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Long Island intersection, police said.

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a crash that was reported around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the intersection of Motor Parkway and Marcus Boulevard in Hauppauge.

Police said that Brooklyn resident Ruben Veles was driving a 2012 Chevrolet van westbound on Motor Parkway when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot at the corner of Marcus Boulevard.

The van was struck by an eastbound 2001 Mack dump truck, driven by Holtsville resident Scott Mullery.

According to police, two passengers in the Chevrolet, Ridgewood residents Sergio Montesoca, age 29, and Segundo Encalada, age 34, were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Veles, age 46, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while Mullery, 50, was uninjured.

Police noted that Veles was issued a summons for illegal unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, while the dump truck was inspected by Motor Carrier Safety Section officers and released back to Mullery. The van was impounded.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed it has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8452.

