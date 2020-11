Two people had to be cut from a van on Long Island after it slammed into a tree and landed on its side.

The crash took place around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, on Montauk Highway in Bay Shore, said the Bay Shore Fire Department.

Rescue crews from the fire department rescued two people trapped inside the vehicle, the department said.

No serious injuries were reported.

The accident is under investigation.

