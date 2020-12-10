Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two People Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash Into Wooded Area On Long Island

Yaphank Road in Yaphank. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people received non-life-threatening injuries following a crash into a wooded area on Long Island.

The crash took place around 9 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, on Patchogue Yaphank Road, in Yaphank, said the Suffolk County Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the woods.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, the other was transported by ambulance. 

No further info was immediately available, police said.

