Two Men Punch, Kick Long Island Youth Basketball Coach

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who harassed and attacked a Long Island youth basketball coach.

The duo punched and kicked the coach at Next Level Sports Center, located at 156 Railroad St., in Huntington Station, after the coach got into a verbal dispute with a woman in the stands on Sunday, June 13, said Suffolk County Police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The victim was transported to Huntington Hospital.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest connected to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.