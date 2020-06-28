Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Two Killed In Long Island ATV Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of 91 Heartland Blvd. in Brentwood.
The area of 91 Heartland Blvd. in Brentwood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An ATV crash killed two people on Long Island.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, June 28 in Brentwood, Suffolk County Police said.

Amado Sanchez. 32, of Brentwood was driving a 2016 Yamaha ATV in the rear parking lot of 91 Heartland Blvd. when he lost control of the vehicle and the ATV struck a concrete divider, police said.

Sanchez was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead. 

Sanchez’s passenger, who was riding on the back of the vehicle, Crystal Valdez, 19, of Bay Shore, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

The ATV was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.