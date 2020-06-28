Two Killed In Long Island ATV Crash

An ATV crash killed two people on Long Island.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, June 28 in Brentwood, Suffolk County Police said.

Amado Sanchez. 32, of Brentwood was driving a 2016 Yamaha ATV in the rear parking lot of 91 Heartland Blvd. when he lost control of the vehicle and the ATV struck a concrete divider, police said.

Sanchez was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Sanchez’s passenger, who was riding on the back of the vehicle, Crystal Valdez, 19, of Bay Shore, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

The ATV was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.