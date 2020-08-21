Two Injured After Fishing Boat Runs Aground At Point Lookout

Two boaters were injured on Long Island after their vessel ran aground overnight near the Meadowbrook Bridge.

Suffolk County Police said that a fishing boat ran aground in the vicinity of the Meadowbrook Bridge at Jones Beach State Park at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 in Point Lookout.

At the time of the water emergency, there were six people on board. Two were injured.

Police said that the U.S. Coast Guard transported all six people to the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station. The two injured boaters were transported to an area hospital for evaluation and are listed in stable conditions.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

