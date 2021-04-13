Two Hospitalized, One With Serious Injuries, After Crash At Long Island Inersection

A man was seriously injured in an overnight crash at an intersection on Long Island.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday, April 12 in Saint James.

Timothy Hearney, age 52, of Saint James, was driving a 2021 Nissan Acura eastbound on Woodlawn Avenue, when his vehicle was struck at the intersection of Lake Avenue by a northbound 2016 Ford pickup truck, driven by Steven Schwamb, age 31, of Centereach, Suffolk County Police said.

Schwamb was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Hearney was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

