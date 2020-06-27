Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two Charged, One Suspect Still At Large After Long Island Pharmacy Robbery

Zak Failla
Lighthouse Pharmacy in East Patchogue.
Lighthouse Pharmacy in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two of three wanted suspects involved in the midday armed robbery of a Long Island pharmacy have been taken into police custody.

Two men and a woman allegedly entered Lighthouse Pharmacy on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Monday, June 22, with one brandishing a gun.

It is alleged that the group displayed a handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and prescription medication. The three then fled east on Montauk Highway in a light-colored vehicle.

Police noted that no one was injured during the incident.

On Friday, June 26, Suffolk County Police investigators announced that two Middle Island residents have been arrested for their alleged roles in the robbery.

Jamell Coleman, 27, and Virginia Barreto-Aquino, 25, who live on Fairview Circle, were arrested at their home and charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, while Barreto-Aquino will be arraigned at a later date.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Major Case Unit detectives by calling (631) 852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

