Two Bodies Found In Long Island Home After Person Fleeing Police Commits Suicide, Police Say

A person fleeing from officers committed suicide moments before police who went to a nearby Long Island home to inform next of kin of the death discovered two bodies inside.

The incident happened Tuesday morning, Oct. 6 in Suffolk County.

An officer initiated a traffic stop of a 2003 Honda Civic at the intersection of Route 112 and Montauk Highway in East Patchogue at approximately 10 a.m.

The driver pulled over and a passenger exited the vehicle before the driver left the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

A short time later the vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Washington Avenue in East Patchogue.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver, whose identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin, had slit his own throat, according to police.

The officer removed the man from the vehicle, called for rescue and began to administer first aid, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Homicide Squad detectives responded to a home on Doane Avenue in Bellport to notify next of kin and discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside the home, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and identify the victims.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.