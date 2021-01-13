Three-Vehicle Crash Ends With Car Landing Inside Long Island House, Three Injuries

Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that ended with a vehicle inside a Long Island home and three people injured.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, when police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Amsterdam Avenue in West Babylon.

According to police, a 2018 Nissan failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a 2006 Hyundai before the Nissan also struck a parked 2004 Dodge pick-up truck. The Hyundai veered off the road and struck a residence, located on the 300 block of Amsterdam Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver and three passengers in the Nissan were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported from the scene. There were no arrests, police said.

The North Babylon Fire Department and Town of Babylon Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

The Town of Babylon Building Inspector also responded to assess the structural damage to the residence.d

