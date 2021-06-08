Three Nabbed For Speeding, Refusing To Stop For Officers On Long Island, Police Say

Three men who were allegedly driving vehicles at a high rate of speed on Long Island and refused to stop for police before crashing have been arrested.

The men were spotted traveling westbound on the Montauk Highway at a high rate of speed around 9:50 p.m., Sunday, June 6, by a Southampton Town Police police officer, said Lt. Susan Ralph.

The officer activated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the three vehicles, but all three refused to stop, she said.

Jean Charles, age 22, of Brooklyn, driving a 2015 Infiniti lost control of his vehicle at a curve which caused him to strike a 2008 Infiniti driven by Jean Joseph, age 19, also of Brooklyn.

Charles continued off the roadway and struck a fence, he proceeded to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by an officer.

Joseph and the other driver, Bertrand Philpson, age 23, of Brooklyn, continued westbound at a high rate of speed. Bertrand was later stopped on Sunrise Highway and apprehended.

Spike strips were deployed on Sunrise Highway which safely disabled the vehicle and Joseph was taken into custody by another patrol officer.

All listed drivers were arrested and brought to Southampton Town Police headquarters for processing,

Due to New York State bail reform, the subjects were released with several traffic summonses each to return to court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.