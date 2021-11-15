Three Men Busted After Failed Armed Robbery Attempt In Nassau County

Three men are facing charges on Long Island after allegedly attempting to rob a man at knifepoint and fleeing from investigators, police said.

A 38-year-old man was walking on Dartmouth Avenue in Westbury shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 when two men approached him and demanded his wallet and cash.

Nassau County Police said that the man refused, and yelled for help, prompting the suspects to flee on foot.

According to investigators, subsequent to the investigation, officers noted a grey Mazda speed off near the intersection of Linden Avenue and Union Avenue in Westbury, at which point they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle eventually stopped on Madison Avenue with three men exiting the Mazda and fleeing on foot.

Police conducted a search of the area, and at 11:30 p.m., all three suspects were located and placed under arrest without further incident, investigators said.

Further investigation found that the Mazda had been reported stolen earlier in the month out of Roosevelt.

Daniel Padilla, age 33, of Roosevelt, Carlos Licona, age 32, of Hicksville, and Kevin Arriola, age 20, were all arrested by police.

Each of the three was charged with:

First-degree attempted robbery;

Second-degree attempted robbery;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Investigators noted that Licona and Padilla, who approached the man with the knives, were also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, all three men were arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead and scheduled to return to court at a later date to respond to the charges.

