Three Injured In Shooting Near Children's Park On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Shirley Lane, in front of Children’s Park in Medford.
A teenager and two men in their 20s were injured in a shooting near a children's park on Long Island.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 in Medford.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired on Shirley Lane, in front of Children’s Park, at approximately.

Two of the gunshot victims, ages 19 and 25, reached the Gordon Heights Fire Department, located nearby at 23 Hawkins Avenue, seeking help, police said.

The fire department ambulance transported them to a local hospital, where the 19-year-old is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the 25-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

The third victim,  26, was transported to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

