Three Cars Stolen From Driveways In One Long Island Hamlet

Residents in one Long Island hamlet woke up to find three vehicles stolen.

Suffolk County police are investigating three cars stolen from driveways in Fort Salonga on Monday, Dec, 20.

The thefts were reported around 7:15 a.m. and included:

2020 BMW was stolen from outside a residence on Hastings Drive.

2019 Acura was stolen from outside a residence on Linwood Lane.

2009 Audi was stolen from outside a residence on Breezy Hill Drive.

In each theft, the key fobs were in the vehicle, police said.

"Residents are reminded to lock your car doors and do not keep valuables in your vehicles," police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

