Three Arrested For Robbing Victim On Long Island, Police Say

Three suspects were charged after a victim was attacked and robbed of his money on Long Island, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, police received a report of a possible victim of a robbery in the area of Howell Avenue in the Suffolk County Town of Riverhead, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

When officers arrived, the victim was located at the corner of Howell Avenue and East Main Street, authorities said.

He told police that two people had beaten him up and taken his money. Officers located the two suspects a short distance away and took them into custody.

After further investigation, another suspect was also arrested.

Authorities said Jason Williams, age 35, and Kristin Blevins, age 32, were both charged with two counts of second-degree robbery.

Tyler Sypher-Burgess, age 26, of Riverhead, was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of second-degree strangulation and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.