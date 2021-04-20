Teen Seriously Injured In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

A teenager was seriously injured in an overnight crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday, April 19 in Shirley.

Michael Fraracci, age 43, of Mastic Beach, was driving a 2006 Hyundai northbound on William Floyd Parkway when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, Joseph Espada, age 19, of Shirley, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Fraracci was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

