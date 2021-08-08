Contact Us
Teen Nabbed With Loaded Handgun After Crashing Car Into Long Island Car Wash, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Police said the vehicle overturned into the Robo Automatic Car Wash located at 601 Montauk Highway in East Patchogue.

An 18-year-old was arrested after police said he crashed a car into a Long Island car wash and was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. 

Kariem Harrell, of Medford, crashed a 2008 Infiniti G35 at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

Harrell and two passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators determined that Harrell was in possession of a loaded handgun, SCPD said. Harrell was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

He is set to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 631-854-8552

