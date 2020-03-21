Teen Nabbed For Long Island 7-Eleven Robbery

A teen has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Long Island 7-Eleven store while brandishing a knife.

Maxwell Purdy, 19, of East Islip, was arrested around 2:20 a.m., Friday, March 20, following the robbery at the 7-Eleven store on East Main Street in East Islip, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to detectives, Purdy allegedly entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded cash. He stole cash and cigarettes and fled the area.

Third Precinct police officers responded Officer Christopher Calderone located Purdy nearby and arrested him, police said.

Purdy was charged with robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

