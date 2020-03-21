Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Killed After Being Struck By Box Truck
Police & Fire

Teen Nabbed For Long Island 7-Eleven Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An East Islip man was arrested for allegedly robbing an area 7-Eleven.
An East Islip man was arrested for allegedly robbing an area 7-Eleven. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teen has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Long Island 7-Eleven store while brandishing a knife.

Maxwell Purdy, 19, of East Islip, was arrested around 2:20 a.m., Friday, March 20, following the robbery at the 7-Eleven store on East Main Street in East Islip, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to detectives, Purdy allegedly entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded cash. He stole cash and cigarettes and fled the area.

Third Precinct police officers responded Officer Christopher Calderone located Purdy nearby and arrested him, police said.

Purdy was charged with robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.