Teen Kidnaps, Assaults Victim Using Pipe In Lawrence, Police Say

The victim, who remains unidentified at this time, contacted officers at 4 a.m. on Monday, April 17 in Lawrence, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She told officers that she was kidnapped by 19-year-old Christian Leiva-Aguilar of Inwood.

Further investigation revealed that the teen had picked up the victim earlier in the morning, but that they had gotten into an argument.

As the argument escalated, authorities said, Leiva-Aguilar refused to let the victim exit the vehicle and punched her multiple times in the face, even striking her with a pipe.

He also allegedly smashed the victim’s phone with the pipe and stole $300 from her before she escaped.

Police located Leiva-Aguilar driving on Lawrence Avenue and he was arrested following a traffic stop.

Leiva-Aguilar is charged with:

Second-degree kidnapping

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Police said he is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, April 17 at First Drist Court.

