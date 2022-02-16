Contact Us
Tanker Crashes Into Nassau County Business, Shutting Down Busy Roadway

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the fire.
The scene of the fire. Photo Credit: NYC Fire Wire

A fuel tanker truck crashed into the front of a Long Island business, causing a large fire and closing a major roadway.

The crash took place in Nassau County around 1:10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 when the driver of the tanker lost control and smashed into the front of the Laz-Z-Boy showroom located at 150 Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre.

According to the Nassau County Police, the crash has closed Sunrise Highway in both directions between North Centre and North Park avenues, with the closures expected to remain in place through the morning rush hour and beyond.

The crash of the tanker which was carrying some 13,000 gallons of gasoline, also caused a fuel leak, which traveled into storm sewer tunnels causing a large underground fire as well, officials said.

The tanker driver was able to escape and was hospitalized for evaluation.

The state Department of Conservation hazmat crews are on the scene and monitoring the gas spill.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.