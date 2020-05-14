Suspects Flee After Two Houses Struck By Gunfire On Residential Long Island Street, Police Say

Police detectives are investigating shootings that occurred on a residential street on Long Island.

It happened Wednesday, May 13 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in North Bellport.

Multiple shots were fired at two houses located on Doane Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. The shooter fled northbound on Doane Avenue in a Gray 2019 Toyota Camry, according to police.

The Toyota, a rental car, crashed several blocks away and the occupants fled on foot.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.