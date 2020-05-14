Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Suspects Flee After Two Houses Struck By Gunfire On Residential Long Island Street, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Doane Avenue in North Bellport.
Doane Avenue in North Bellport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police detectives are investigating shootings that occurred on a residential street on Long Island.

It happened Wednesday, May 13 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in North Bellport.

Multiple shots were fired at two houses located on Doane Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. The shooter fled northbound on Doane Avenue in a Gray 2019 Toyota Camry, according to police.

The Toyota, a rental car, crashed several blocks away and the occupants fled on foot.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.