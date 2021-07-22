Suspects At Large After Victim Hit In Face, Kicked Outside Long Island Eatery

State Police on Long Island are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an assault that happened outside a popular Long Island eatery.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, July 10 in Southampton in front of the Lobster Factory at 42 Montauk Highway.

The victim says he was hit in the face with an object by two suspects, which caused him to fall to the ground, said police.

While on the ground, the suspects kicked the victim several times and then left the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries.

The State Police is asking for any witnessed or anyone who has information regarding the assault to please contact the State Police at 631-756-3300.

