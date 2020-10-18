Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspects At Large After Two Long Island Men Shot In Broad Daylight

Joe Lombardi
The area of Great Neck Road in Copiague where the incident happened.
The area of Great Neck Road in Copiague where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A search is on for suspects who fled the scene in a stolen car after two men were shot in broad daylight on Long Island.

It happened Saturday, Oct. 17 at approximately 3 p.m. in Copiague.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot in front of 1195 Great Neck Road, Suffolk County Police said. 

Upon arrival, police discovered two men shot there: a 28-year-old was shot once and a 29-year-old was shot multiple times, according to police.

The men, both of Copiague, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe there was more than one shooter. 

The shooters fled the scene on foot before stealing a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with New York license plate GHL-5001, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

