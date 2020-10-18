Suspects At Large After Two Long Island Men Shot In Broad Daylight

A search is on for suspects who fled the scene in a stolen car after two men were shot in broad daylight on Long Island.

It happened Saturday, Oct. 17 at approximately 3 p.m. in Copiague.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot in front of 1195 Great Neck Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Upon arrival, police discovered two men shot there: a 28-year-old was shot once and a 29-year-old was shot multiple times, according to police.

The men, both of Copiague, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe there was more than one shooter.

The shooters fled the scene on foot before stealing a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with New York license plate GHL-5001, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

