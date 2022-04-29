Suspect Still At Large After Armed Robbery At North Merrick Gas Station

Police continue to search for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

The robbery happened late Wednesday, April 27 in North Merrick, at the BP station on Merrick Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

After entering the store at around 10:30 p.m., the suspect pointed a handgun at a 22-year-old employee and demanded that he open the register, police said.

The employee complied and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No customers were inside at the time and nobody was injured, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years old with an average build, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a yellow reflective vest, black pants, black hat and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All tips remain anonymous.

