Suspect On Run After Rockville Centre TD Bank Robbery, Police Say

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a suspect who allegedly robbed a TD Bank and made off with cash.

The robbery took place in Rockville Centre at the TD Bank at 290 Merrick Road around 11:25 a.m., Sunday, May 1.

According to detectives, a 37-year-old female bank manager reported that an unknown man approached her as she was working as a teller.

The man then passed her a note that demanded cash. After the teller complied, the man put an undisclosed amount of cash into a white bag and proceeded to walk out of the bank, said the Nassau County Police.

He was seen last seen on Merrick Road.

There were no injuries reported and no weapons displayed, police said.

The man is described as being a light-skinned Hispanic, 5-foot-10, average build, 50 -60 years of age, wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants, tan baseball cap, and light blue surgical mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request that if anyone has any information regarding the crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

