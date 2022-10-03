Suspect On Run After East Meadow Bank Robbery

Police on Long Island are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a TD bank by passing a note to a teller.

The incident took place in East Meadow around 1:50 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the TD Bank at 2549 Hempstead Turnpike.

According to detectives, an unknown man entered the bank and approached a teller, and handed her a note demanding money.

The teller complied and the subject fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of proceeds, police said.

Police said there were 5 employees and no customers present inside the bank at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as being white, 5-foot-8, with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark clothing, and a surgical face mask.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

