Suspect On Run After Cedarhurst Store Robbery

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a man who allegedly robbed an Exxon Bolla Market.

The robbery took place in Cedarhurst around 10:30. p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at the store located at 340 Rockaway Turnpike.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a man entered the store and approached the cashier's counter, and motioned that he had a weapon behind his back while demanding cash from the register.

The store employee complied and the subject fled eastbound on West Broadway, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The subject is described as being 6 feet, wearing a black ski mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

