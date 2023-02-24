Contact Us
Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At North Bellmore Gas Station

The Speedway gas station at 2426 Jerusalem Ave. in North Bellmore.
The Speedway gas station at 2426 Jerusalem Ave. in North Bellmore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is on the loose after an armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

Nassau County Police say the man entered the Speedway station in North Bellmore located 2426 Jerusalem Ave. at around 5:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, then jumped up onto the counter and displayed a black handgun demanding cash. 

The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction after an 18-year-old male worker activated the store alarm. There were no proceeds taken. No injuries were reported and no customers were in the store during the incident.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic, 5-foot-10, with a black jacket/yellow stripe, black pants, white sneakers, black ski mask, and black gloves.

Detectives request that anyone with information on the incident contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

